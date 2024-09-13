Slap for UGC is a game where players engage in slap battles to earn User Generated Content rewards. Compete with others in fast-paced, fun slap fights to unlock exclusive items and climb the ranks in this quirky, action-packed experience!

Codes were checked on 9/12

SLAP – Redeem for Slaps

– Redeem for Slaps RELEASE – Redeem for Slaps

How to Redeem Codes in Slap for UGC

Launch Roblox Slap for UGC on the platform of your choice. Click on the Menu button on the right side of the screen. Click ABX codes button. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.