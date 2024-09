Slayer Corps is an action-packed RPG where you summon legendary and mythic slayers to form a powerful team. Fuse and upgrade your units, unlocking maximum talent to increase their strength. Collect and forge powerful Katanas to enhance your battle prowess.

Roblox Codes List

All Codes For Slayer Corps

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Slayer Corps. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

Codes were checked on 9/22

HgAkW6 – Redeem code for freebies

I7XcAf

k8Ws8y

P7aE9v

jEzKoa

DDxLRN

uK7TO6

oQ7BFM

tEuCXg

yQaSH9

nJKwUj

487YQ9

7D0X4M

cKZbwM

kTO2Vt

A3eH6u

Y1cN9t

X4bR6s

W8pQ1f

V2mZ7k

D6hT4y

G9sF2n

kR3oL8

How to Redeem Codes in Slayer Corps

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Slayer Corps on the platform of your choice. Click on the Shopping cart icon on the left of the screen, click Codes. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.