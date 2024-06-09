Kill slimes, rinse, repeat. In this slime slaying game, players will be fighting all sorts of different slimes and slime bosses. Train your skills, collect pets, unlock new weapons, and conquer the slime kingdom.

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Slime Slaying Simulator. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

'Codes were checked on 6/7

1MILLION ---3 Boss Eggs

---3 Boss Eggs Patched ---30 mins of 2x Souls (Do not claim unless souls are unlocked)

---30 mins of 2x Souls (Do not claim unless souls are unlocked) 100k_visits---1 hour of 3x Coins Boost

How to Redeem Codes in Slime Slaying Simulator

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Slime Slaying Simulator on the platform of your choice. First, you need to defeat the Slime Queen. Then click on the ... icon on the right side of the screen. Click on the shop icon. Copy a code from our list into the box at the bottom of the shop window (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.