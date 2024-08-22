Smashy Hands is a game where players must escape and hide from a giant, floating killer. You can punch to destroy objects and smash other players, but the key is to avoid getting caught by the killer.

Roblox Codes List

All Codes For Smashy Hands

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Smashy Hands. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

'Codes were checked on 8/13

1klikes —Redeem for $1,000 and the 1k likes Skin

—Redeem for $1,000 and the 1k likes Skin 2.5klikes—Redeem for $2,500

How to Redeem Codes in Smashy Hands

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Smashy Hands on the platform of your choice. Click on the shop icon on the left side of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Submit. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.