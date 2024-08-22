Smoothie Factory Tycoon is a game where players produce smoothies, purchase new blenders, and expand their factory to increase production.
Listed below are all the currently known codes for Smoothie Factory Tycoon.
- SpringLoaded: Use for 60 seconds of a Boost
- ABX: Use for 160 seconds of a Boost
- DevPapers: Use for 1 Magma Crate and 120 seconds of a Boost
- Johan: Use for 25k Cash, 120 seconds of a Boost, 2 Blend Tokens, and 1 Wooden Crate
- ImAWall: Use for 60 seconds of a Boost
- Thebritishcode: Use for 180 seconds of a Boost, 1 Blend Token, and 1 Metal Crate
- IceRockSkip: Use for 60 seconds of a Boost
- NotThatHard: Use for 1 Wooden Crate
- SisterPlanet: Use for 120 seconds of a Boost, 1 Diamond Crate, and 2 Blend Tokens
- DaveThePodiumMan: Use for 1 Wooden Crate, 1 Diamond Crate, and 1 Metal Crate
How to Redeem Codes in Smoothie Factory Tycoon
Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list.
- Launch Roblox Smoothie Factory Tycoon on the platform of your choice.
- Click the settings tab on the left side of the screen.
- Click the Codes tab in the window
- Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive).
- Click Redeem.
- Enjoy your new rewards!
What are Roblox Codes?
Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.