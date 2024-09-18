Sorcerer Tower Defense is a tower defense game where you place jujutsu sorcerers to defeat waves of curses. Strategically position your sorcerers to maximize their abilities and protect your realm from the curse onslaught.

Roblox Codes List

All Codes For Sorcerer Tower Defense

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Sorcerer Tower Defense. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

Codes were checked on 9/17

6MVisits – 300 gems

NewTrading – 700 gems

Mahoraga – 300 gems

EndlessBackSoon – 300 gems

Infinity – 200 gems

Geto – 1000 coins

Summer – 300 coins

1KSubs – 1000 gems

4MVisits – 300 gems

3MVisits – 300 gems

2MVisits – 300 gems

1MVisits – 900 coins

4KFavourites – 400 coins

TheGreatRelease – 700 coins

How to Redeem Codes in Sorcerer Tower Defense

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Sorcerer Tower Defense on the platform of your choice. Click on the Codes box on the bottom of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.