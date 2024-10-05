Sorcery is an open-world PvP and PvE game inspired by Jujutsu Kaisen, where players can explore, battle enemies, and harness powerful sorcery skills.

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Sorcery. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

Codes were checked on 10/4

/e code resetstats : Use for a Forgotten Orb

: Use for a Forgotten Orb /e code newcode : Use for Curse Points

: Use for Curse Points /e code shutdown : Use for Curse Points

: Use for Curse Points /e code fixed : Use for 100 Tickets

: Use for 100 Tickets /e code toji : Use for 50 Curse Points

: Use for 50 Curse Points /e code ticketstest: Use for 100 Curse Points

How to Redeem Codes in Sorcery

Launch Roblox Sorcery on the platform of your choice. Open the chat box. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Hit Enter. Enjoy your new rewards!

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.