Special Anime Defense is a tower defense game where players collect powerful and unique anime characters to help defend against waves of enemies. Lead your team of anime units, level them up to unlock amazing abilities, and build a unique squad to conquer challenges and protect your base!

Roblox Codes List

All Codes For Special Anime Defense

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Special Anime Defense. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

Codes were checked on 9/14

FollowAqxaSpxlsh : Redeem for 1500 Gems and 15 Magic Tokens

: Redeem for 1500 Gems and 15 Magic Tokens HW12 : Redeem for 2000 Gems and 10 Magic Tokens

: Redeem for 2000 Gems and 10 Magic Tokens 30klikes : Redeem for 1.5K Gems and 20 Magic Tokens

: Redeem for 1.5K Gems and 20 Magic Tokens 90K! : Redeem for 1.5K Gems and 12 Magic Tokens

: Redeem for 1.5K Gems and 12 Magic Tokens Future! : Redeem for 2K Gems and 20 Magic Tokens

: Redeem for 2K Gems and 20 Magic Tokens Invaded! : Redeem for 1.5K Gems and 10 Magic Tokens

: Redeem for 1.5K Gems and 10 Magic Tokens ServerAttack! : Redeem for 3k Gems and 30 Magic Tokens

: Redeem for 3k Gems and 30 Magic Tokens DataFix! : Redeem for 2k Gems, and 15 Magic Tokens

: Redeem for 2k Gems, and 15 Magic Tokens Sorry! : Redeem for 1.5K Gems

: Redeem for 1.5K Gems 10mil : Redeem for 2.5K Gems and 30 Magic Tokens

: Redeem for 2.5K Gems and 30 Magic Tokens Toadboigaming : Redeem for 1500 Gems and 15 Magic Tokens

: Redeem for 1500 Gems and 15 Magic Tokens Restock! : Redeem for 1.5K Gems and 10 Magic Tokens

: Redeem for 1.5K Gems and 10 Magic Tokens 100k! : Redeem for 2.5K Gems and 30 Magic Tokens

: Redeem for 2.5K Gems and 30 Magic Tokens Delay : Redeem for 20 Magic Tokens

: Redeem for 20 Magic Tokens 1MVISITS: Redeem for 10 Magic Tokens

Redeem for 10 Magic Tokens 50KDiscord!: Redeem for 500 Gems and 5 Rerolls

How to Redeem Codes in Special Anime Defense

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Special Anime Defense on the platform of your choice. Approach the Codes NPC standing in a blue circle. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.