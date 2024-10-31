In Strongest Lifter Simulator, lift weights to gain strength and level up to unlock heavier weights. Rebirth to earn gems and push your strength even further!

TOY – Redeem code for 10,000 Strength

– Redeem code for 10,000 Strength HEAVEN – Redeem code for 2,000 Gems

– Redeem code for 2,000 Gems MUSCLE – Redeem code for 5,000 Strength

– Redeem code for 5,000 Strength UFO – Redeem code for 3,000 Gems

How to Redeem Codes in Strongest Lifter Simulator

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Strongest Lifter Simulator on the platform of your choice. Click on the ABX box on the left of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Submit. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.