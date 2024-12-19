Merge Anime Legends — Kill monsters to earn coins, buy and merge powerful Legends, and upgrade your swords in the shop. Hatch eggs for damage multipliers and climb the leaderboards to become the best!

Roblox Codes List

All Codes For Anime Merge

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Anime Marge. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

Codes were checked on 12/16

Shutdown8Fix – Redeem code for Coins and Stars

– Redeem code for Coins and Stars Shutdown7Fix – Redeem code for Coins and Stars

– Redeem code for Coins and Stars Shutdown6Fix – Redeem code for Coins and Stars

– Redeem code for Coins and Stars Shutdown5Fix – Redeem code for Coins and Stars

– Redeem code for Coins and Stars Shutdown4Fix – Redeem code for Coins and Stars

– Redeem code for Coins and Stars Update2 – Redeem code for Coins and Stars

– Redeem code for Coins and Stars 200LIKES – Redeem code for Coins and Stars

– Redeem code for Coins and Stars 30KVISITS – Redeem code for Coins and Stars

– Redeem code for Coins and Stars Update1.5 – Redeem code for Coins and Stars

– Redeem code for Coins and Stars 20KVisits – Redeem code for Coins and Stars

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Merge

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Anime Merge on the platform of your choice. Click on the Codes box on the right of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Claim. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.