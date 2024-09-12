Sword Factory is a game where players create swords in their own factory, upgrading various parts to produce better and more powerful weapons. Use these swords to battle noobs for experience and levels, while competing on leaderboards to showcase your skills and progress!

Codes were checked on 9/11

Lucky – Two 2x Luck and Two 3x Luck Boosts

ThanksForTheSupport – 15k Gems

FreeBoosts – 3 Money Boosts & 3 Exp Boosts

Update1 – 20k Gems

Update2 – 10k Gems

Gems – 10k Gems

Loading – 10k Gems

Enchant – 10k Gems

Release – 5k Gems

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Sword Factory on the platform of your choice. Click on the Codes box on the bottom left of the screen. Press Settings. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Enter. Enjoy your new rewards!

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.