Tank Simulator lets you command historical tanks in battles across various eras. Fight to upgrade and become the most powerful tank in history!

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Tank Simulator.

Codes were checked on 10/7

SPOOKY – Redeem code for Freebies

– Redeem code for Freebies 50KLIKES – Redeem code for Freebies

– Redeem code for Freebies 10KLIKES – Redeem code for Freebies

– Redeem code for Freebies 6KLIKES – Redeem code for Freebies

– Redeem code for Freebies 4KLIKES – Redeem code for Freebies

– Redeem code for Freebies 1KLIKES – Redeem code for Freebies

– Redeem code for Freebies 100LIKES – Redeem code for Freebies

– Redeem code for Freebies 150K – Redeem code for Freebies

– Redeem code for Freebies WELCOME – Redeem code for Freebies

How to Redeem Codes in Tank Simulator

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Tank Simulator on the platform of your choice. Click on the Settings Cog on the bottom right of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Claim. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.