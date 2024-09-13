Race along an endless highway in The Ride, a motorcyle racing simulator.

Listed below are all the currently known codes for The Ride. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

Codes were checked on 9/13

FGFTYAAQIOP – Redeem for free rewards

– Redeem for free rewards QWERTYUIOP1456789 – Redeem for free motorcycle

– Redeem for free motorcycle GGYLUIOQAA – Redeem for free rewards

– Redeem for free rewards WOW40KLIKES – Redeem for free rewards

– Redeem for free rewards THXFOR35KLIKES – Redeem for free rewards

– Redeem for free rewards THXFOR60KMEMBERS – Redeem for free rewards

– Redeem for free rewards HAFIYISSIGMASKIBIDI – Redeem for free rewards

– Redeem for free rewards THANKSFOR35KLIKES – Redeem for free rewards

How to Redeem Codes in The Ride

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox The Ride on the platform of your choice. Click on the Settings option on the left of the screen. Click the Codes tab. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.