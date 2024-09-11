The Skinwalker is a survival horror game where players must do whatever it takes to stay alive. Run, hide, or fight to evade the deadly Skinny, who begins hunting at night while the day provides relative safety.

Listed below are all the currently known codes for The Skinwalker.

Codes were checked on 9/10

5klikes – Freebies

goodmorning – Redeem code for 100 credits, 3 survivals, and 1 skillpoint

lastcodeEVER – Redeem code for 1 Credit

300likes – 25 credits, 5 survivals

200likes – 25 credits, 5 survivals, 3 skillpoints

2kplayers – 50 credits, Soda

fix – 25 credits, 10 survivals, 5 skillpoints

10kvisits – 100 credits and 1 soda

-100 credits and 1 soda 100players – 100 credits, 5 survivals, Soda, 3 skillpoints

How to Redeem Codes in The Skinwalker

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox The Skinwalker on the platform of your choice. Click on the Cog icon on the top left of the screen. Then click on Redeem Codes. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.