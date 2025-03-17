Toilet Raid Tower Defense is a quirky tower defense game where you must defend your base against waves of incoming toilets. Use your equipped towers and hero to fend off the toilet hordes, with each wave becoming progressively more difficult. Play matches to unlock new towers and heroes, and level up to strengthen your defense!

Roblox Codes List

All Codes For Toilet Raid Tower Defense

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Toilet Raid Tower Defense. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

Codes were checked on 3/1

HAPPYYEAR - Redeem for Free Coins

- Redeem for Free Coins UPGRADE - Redeem for Free Coins

- Redeem for Free Coins MASTEROFHAUNT - Redeem for Free Coins

- Redeem for Free Coins joingroupforcode - Redeem for Free Coins

- Redeem for Free Coins nextepisodewhen - Redeem for Free Coins

- Redeem for Free Coins TOILETRAID - Redeem for Free Coins

How to Redeem Codes in Toilet Raid Tower Defense

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Toilet Raid Tower Defense on the platform of your choice. Click on Settings on the Bottom left of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.