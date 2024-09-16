Touhou Tower Assault is a tower defense game based on the Touhou Project series. Players collect over 80+ Touhou characters and strategically deploy them to defend against waves of enemies.

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Touhou Tower Assault. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

Codes were checked on 9/15

Happy Anniversary : Use code for 24 Talent Shards

: Use code for 24 Talent Shards 6 Million Visits : Use code for 12 Talent Shards

: Use code for 12 Talent Shards 5 Million Visits : Use code for 12 Talent Shards, 300 Coins, and 200 Crystals

: Use code for 12 Talent Shards, 300 Coins, and 200 Crystals 4 Million Visits : Use code for 12 Talent Shards

: Use code for 12 Talent Shards 3 Million Visits : Use code for 12 Talent Shards

: Use code for 12 Talent Shards 3.5 Million Visits : Use code for 12 Talent Shards

: Use code for 12 Talent Shards 25k Favorites : Use code for 12 Talent Shards

: Use code for 12 Talent Shards 20k Favorites : Use code for 12 Talent Shards, 300 Coins, and 200 Crystals

: Use code for 12 Talent Shards, 300 Coins, and 200 Crystals 500k Visits: Use code for 12 Talent Shards

How to Redeem Codes in Touhou Tower Assault

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Touhou Tower Assault on the platform of your choice. Click on the Gifts button on the left of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Enter Code. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.