Build a defense to fight off the enemy units in the Roblox Game Toy Defense.

All Codes For Toy Defense

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Toy Defense. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

'Codes were checked on 3/1

80KLIKES – Redeem for 3.5 crackers

– Redeem for 3.5 crackers 70KLIKES – Redeem for 3.5 crackers

– Redeem for 3.5 crackers YAY13K – Redeem for crackers, 40 cardboard boxes, 20 cardboard wedges, and a specialist

– Redeem for crackers, 40 cardboard boxes, 20 cardboard wedges, and a specialist TOYDEFENSEGIFT – Redeem for 40 toothpick frames and a recruit

– Redeem for 40 toothpick frames and a recruit WOW40K – Redeem for 2.75 crackers

How to Redeem Codes in Toy Defense

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Toy Defense on the platform of your choice. Click on the Codes box on the bottom left of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.