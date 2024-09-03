Trepidation is a survival horror game, play as a survivor or become the killer.

Codes were checked on 9/1

BurnTheBodies – Redeem code for free Necrion Skin

nowords – Redeem code for Free rewards

Spinechilling – Redeem code for Free rewards

Fearmonger – Redeem code for Free Crate and 200 Coins

euceravee – Redeem code for a Free Crate and 600 Coins

5KLIKES – Redeem code for Free rewards

RockOn! – Redeem code for Free rewards

How to Redeem Codes in Trepidation

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Trepidation on the platform of your choice. Click on the Player icon on the bottom right of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

