Step into the ring and become a legend in Type CC. From street fighter to boxing icon, rise to the top with every punch. Are you ready to dominate?

Codes were checked on 2/22

followonyxseasonforcodes - Redeem for Free Rewards

- Redeem for Free Rewards 2klikeswowsomanylikes - Redeem for Free Rewards

- Redeem for Free Rewards pinglucas - Redeem for Free Rewards

- Redeem for Free Rewards pingcode - Redeem for Free Rewards

- Redeem for Free Rewards legendaryreroll - Redeem for Free Rewards

- Redeem for Free Rewards elixircode - Redeem for Free Rewards

- Redeem for Free Rewards updateofdoom - Redeem for Free Rewards

- Redeem for Free Rewards name - Redeem for Free Rewards

- Redeem for Free Rewards lucasisabum - Redeem for Free Rewards

- Redeem for Free Rewards 500kvisits - Redeem for Free Rewards

How to Redeem Codes in Type CC

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Type CC on the platform of your choice. Click on the Gift box on the topleft of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.