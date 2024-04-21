Step into the ring and become a legend in Roblox Untitled Boxing Game. From street fighter to boxing icon, rise to the top with every punch. Are you ready to dominate?
All Codes For Type Soul
Listed below are all the currently known codes for Type Soul. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.
'Codes were checked on 4/21
- soulianstreak—Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll
- pleasegivemererollscodesimliterallystarvingoverhereimstuckwithacid—Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll
- kamehamehax3—Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll
- ididntgetopenedupiliterallyjustgottiredofblocking—Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll
- khaoticyachty—Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll
- luisvonmarco—Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll
- lightsegunda—Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll
- 100mlikes—Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll
- afkworld—Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll
- balancedbalance—Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll
- supasta—Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll
- devilgene—Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll
- badquincy—Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll
- sundayupdate—Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll
- ohwowcool—Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll
- nuovalovesquincy—Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll
- spiritgun—Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll
- happyeaster—Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll
- tamaiscool—Redeem for 5 Locked Element Reroll, 5 Locked Clan Rerolls and 5 Locked Weapon Rerolls
- doomatearoom—Redeem for 5 Locked Element Reroll, 5 Locked Clan Rerolls and 5 Locked Weapon Rerolls
- newcodeoldbugged—Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll
- mainmenufixes—Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll
- tradehub—Redeem for Locked Element Reroll and Locked Weapon Reroll
- happyhalloween—Redeem for a Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll
- newclanwargame—Redeem for an Element Reroll
- championshipandmasteryboxes—Redeem for a Weapon Reroll
- awesomesauce—Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll
- sorry4ranked3—Redeem for Locked Shikai Reroll (KT servers)
- woahreal—Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll
- quickshutdown—Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll
- rankedmidseason—Redeem for Locked Shikai Reroll
- delayedwhoops—Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll
- bloodedged—Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll
- nuovaprimadon—Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll
- johnbooming—Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll
- cowoe10k—Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll
- sorryfortheinconvenienceee—Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll
- eduardobrg10k—Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll
- khaotic10k—Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll
- drakos10k—Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll
- nuova10k—Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll
- robotcowoe—Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll
How to Redeem Codes in Type Soul
Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.
- Launch Roblox Type Soul on the platform of your choice.
- Click on gift button on the upper left corner
- Copy a code from our list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive).
- Click Redeem.
- Enjoy your new rewards!
What are Roblox Codes?
Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.