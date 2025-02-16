UGC Limited lets you redeem UGC codes from your favorite creators to unlock exclusive virtual items!

Roblox Codes List

All Codes For UGC Limited

Listed below are all the currently known codes for UGC Limited. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

Codes were checked on 2/12

DRP - Redeem this code to get a Blue Card.

- Redeem this code to get a Blue Card. TRP - Redeem this code to get a Water Bar.

- Redeem this code to get a Water Bar. 876 - Redeem this code to get a Blue Hood.

- Redeem this code to get a Blue Hood. SWD - Redeem this code to get Blue Hood

- Redeem this code to get Blue Hood 707 - Redeem this code to get Purple Antlers

- Redeem this code to get Purple Antlers TOD - Redeem this code to get a Health Bar.

- Redeem this code to get a Health Bar. RIP - Redeem this code to get a Tiger Head.

- Redeem this code to get a Tiger Head. LKY - Redeem this code to get a Green Sword.

- Redeem this code to get a Green Sword. RIP - Redeem this code to get a Tiger Hat

- Redeem this code to get a Tiger Hat HDN - Redeem this code to get a Dragon Hat

- Redeem this code to get a Dragon Hat rainglowb - Redeem this code to get Sapphire War Axe

- Redeem this code to get Sapphire War Axe Gel - Redeem this code to get Purple Devil Horns

- Redeem this code to get Purple Devil Horns R3DD - Redeem this code to get a Red Scythe.

- Redeem this code to get a Red Scythe. NYAW - Redeem this code to get a Blue Hat with Horns

- Redeem this code to get a Blue Hat with Horns 404 - Redeem this code to get a Blue Item

- Redeem this code to get a Blue Item ANOTHERCODEWOOO - Redeem this code to get Messy Y2K

How to Redeem Codes in UGC Limited

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox UGC Limited on the platform of your choice. Click on the Codes box on the bottom left of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.