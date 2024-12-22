Steal Points UGC — Gain 1 point per second and use them to unlock UGC items. Challenge others in battles to steal their points and unlock even more exclusive UGC rewards!

Codes were checked on 12/17

SNOWMAN – Redeem code for Time Points

– Redeem code for Time Points WINTER – Redeem code for 10,000 Time Points

– Redeem code for 10,000 Time Points 25KLIKES – Redeem code for 7,500 Time Points

– Redeem code for 7,500 Time Points 20KLIKES – Redeem code for Time Points

– Redeem code for Time Points 15KLIKES – Redeem code for 5,000 Time Points

– Redeem code for 5,000 Time Points SPOOKY ! – Redeem code for 5,555 Time Points

! – Redeem code for 5,555 Time Points 20KTIME! – Redeem code for 20,000 Time Points

– Redeem code for 20,000 Time Points UGCSTEALPOINTS – Redeem code for 10,000 Time Points

– Redeem code for 10,000 Time Points EFFECTSPLZ – Redeem code for 10,101 Time Points

– Redeem code for 10,101 Time Points YOUGEECEE – Redeem code for 10,500 Time Points

– Redeem code for 10,500 Time Points HELLO! – Redeem code for 7,777 Time Points

– Redeem code for 7,777 Time Points THANKSFORPLAYING – Redeem code for 10,000 Time Points

– Redeem code for 10,000 Time Points MOREUGCPLZ – Redeem code for 10,000 Time Points

– Redeem code for 10,000 Time Points 10THOUSAND – Redeem code for 10,000 Time Points

How to Redeem Codes in UGC Steal Points

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox UGC Steal Points on the platform of your choice. Click on the Options Cog on the left of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.