Ultimate Town Sandbox lets you explore the town of Vitex on Matthiola Isle, offering complete freedom to do whatever you want with almost no limits. Meet NPCs, take on jobs, fight enemies, cause destruction, drive cars, fly helicopters, race, dumpster dive, and more in this open-world sandbox experience.

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Ultimate Town Sandbox. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

Codes were checked on 3/1

10MIL - Free rewards

- Free rewards CROWN - Free rewards

How to Redeem Codes in Ultimate Town Sandbox

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Ultimate Town Sandbox on the platform of your choice. Click on the Backpack Button on the bottom of the screen, then click Codes. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.