Ultra UnFair is a challenge mode game based off the webtoon Unordinary. Collect powerups and battle a series of different foes.

! 1.5MVISITS ---100,000 Cash

---100,000 Cash ! TRAITREROLLS ---15 Minutes of Ultra Luck

---15 Minutes of Ultra Luck !5KLIKES---15 Minutes of Ultra Luck

How to Redeem Codes in Ultra UnFair

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Ultra UnFair on the platform of your choice. Open the text box or press /. Copy a code from our list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Press Enter on your keyboard. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.