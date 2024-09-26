Ultra UTMM Game is an Undertale-inspired RPG where you defeat mobs, grind for better gear, and aim for the leaderboard to become the best player!

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Ultra Utmm Game. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

Codes were checked on 9/26

THXFOR1MVISITS – Redeem code for free Rewards

THXFOR900KVISITS – Redeem code for free Rewards

THXFOR700KVISITS – Redeem code for True Resets

THXFOR600KVISITS – Redeem code for 37 True Resets

THXFOR500KVISITS – Redeem code for 25 True Resets

SORRYFORTHEWAIT – Redeem code for free Rewards

SorryForTheBugs – Redeem code for free Rewards

BUGFIX – Redeem code for 1 True Resets

TyFor200KVisits – Redeem code for 10 True Resets

How to Redeem Codes in Ultra Utmm Game

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Ultra Utmm Game on the platform of your choice. Click on the Menu button on the bottom left of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

