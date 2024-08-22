Village Defense Tycoon is a game where players build and fortify a medieval village from scratch. You can customize your village layout to optimize defenses, increase income by adding decorations and defenses, and raid other players to earn gold.

Roblox Codes List

All Codes For Village Defense Tycoon

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Village Defense Tycoon. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

'Codes were checked on 8/13

25KLikes – 1,500 gold

– 1,500 gold 30KLikes – 1,500 gold

– 1,500 gold 40KLikes – 1,500 gold

– 1,500 gold Knight – 2,000 gold

– 2,000 gold Crown – x2 damage boost for ten minutes

How to Redeem Codes in Village Defense Tycoon

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Village Defense Tycoon on the platform of your choice. Click on the Twitter icon on the right side of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.