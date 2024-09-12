Wrest Your Sword is a game where players defeat NPCs to obtain powerful weapons and click to train and enhance their strength. Collect gold coins and diamonds to draw powerful pets, and defeat level bosses to rescue battle companions, strengthening your team as you progress!

Codes were checked on 9/11

WUKONG – x1 Wins Potion, and x1 Training Potion

– x1 Wins Potion, and x1 Training Potion WYS888 – Strength, 300 Coins, x1 Training Potion, and x1 Wins Potion

Launch Roblox Wrest Your Sword on the platform of your choice. Click on the Discord button on the right of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Verify. Enjoy your new rewards!

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.