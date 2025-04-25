At first glance, one wouldn’t have thought that a new RoboCop game could be anything more than a simple shooter. Its sci-fi action would definitely translate, but it would take some real finesse to realize its very dirty, lived-in world and dark sense of humor. Yet, with RoboCop: Rogue City Studio Teyon achieved exactly that, crafting an experience that brought to life all the original films’ best qualities.

Now, having already beat expectations once, Studio Teyon is doing it again with a full DLC expansion, titled “Unfinished Business,” which has finally been confirmed to release on July 17 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Indeed, it seems that the future of law enforcement truly is only just beginning.

Unfinished Business does, as one might surmise, in fact pick up after the events of RoboCop: Rogue City’s main story. Unfortunately for Old Detroit's citizens and law enforcement officers, even major victories against crime are only short-lived. Where one kingpin’s reign ends, another begins, but fortunately none are prepared to deal with RoboCop.

Nobody ever seems to learn after seeing what happened to the last guy either. Everyone thinks they’re going to be the exception that defies the odds.

Following the aftermath of the main story, the residents of Old Detroit find some hope in OCP’s newest mega-project: the OmniTower, a gargantuan housing structure made for the purpose of improving the overall quality of life in Old Detroit. As luck would have it, though, a gang of extremely well-equipped mercenaries decides that it should be theirs and theirs alone and starts their takeover with an attack on the police. With the department in disarray and the threat growing, all hope now rests on RoboCop’s titanium-alloy shoulders once again.

