RoboSquad Revolution, the game where you get to transform into parodies of your favorite celebrities while blowing up silly robots, just got a new character in the form of Lionel Striker. Also known as The Futuristic Forward, Lionel Striker is the latest parody hologram to join the game’s increasingly ridiculous roster of celebrity lookalikes.

Just in case you’re not big into sports, Lionel Striker is based on Argentinian soccer player (or football player, depending on where you live) Lionel Messi. Appropriately enough, the character comes with a finishing move that lets him send opponents into the afterlife with his world-famous kick. There’s also an emote that lets him show off his fancy ball-juggling skills.

Much like the real Lionel Messi, Mister Striker is half man, half machine, although in this case you can take that literally. In an effort to differentiate the character from the real article - and maybe to avoid any possible lawsuits - developer Zorans Resistance gave Striker robotic arms and legs to complement his award-winning smile. The overall character design is more akin to something you’d find in Deus Ex than on a soccer field, and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that.

RoboSquad Revolution TL;DR

RoboSquad Revolution is a tongue-in-cheek arena shooter where you take on the role of a goofy robot and get to disassemble other goofy robots in imaginative ways. The game launched in Early Access last year and has mostly flown under the radar until now. However, it’s recently started to get a bit of attention thanks to its celebrity parodies, such as the aforementioned Lionel Striker.

Whereas in other games you may get an announcer proclaiming your success in a deep voice along with some cool particle effects around your portrait, here you get to transform into a hologram of a celebrity. In addition to giving you a sense of pride and accomplishment™, this transformation also gives you access to special finishing moves and emotes.

Lionel Striker is the most recent celebrity to receive the RoboSquad treatment, but there are a bunch of others worth mentioning. A few notable examples include Elias Tusk (Elon Musk), Pelvis Wrexley (Elvis Presley), Saylor Twist (Taylor Swift), and my personal favorite, Clark Suckerberg (Mark Zuckerberg), who looks like a lizardman; or rather, even more like a lizardman than usual.