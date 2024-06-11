Key Takeaways This Tokidoki x GUNNAR Optiks collaboration offers 3 unique styles featuring blue light and UV protection.

Tokidoki SANDy, Donutella, and Cotton Candy Carnival frames sport distinctive designs inspired by tokidoki's characters.

Designed for comfort and eye wellness, the glasses feature G-Shield Premium coating, patented lens tech, and titanium nose pads.

The weather is getting brutal outside as the summer heat comes out of its slumber. Luckily for you, tokidoki and GUNNAR Optiks have just what the doctor ordered (quite literally), as well as style to give you shade. The three latest styles, tokidoki SANDy, tokidoki Donutella and tokidoki Cotton Candy Carnival, were each designed by Italian artist and tokidoki founder Simone Legno. These will protect you from blue light, but be warned, these won’t protect you from compliments from others saying that you are absolutely rocking it. This collaboration is the second go around made by the two companies, as they have made a collection in honor of Year of the Dragon this year.

Summer Collection Set

tokidoki SANDy

Price Included Product Link $115 tokidoki themed case, microfiber pouch, and microfiber cloth Link

These glasses are inspired by SANDy and her Cactus Friends. Their deep green and cat-eye shape is just as sharp as cacti. The hand made acetate frame blends the hues of brown, green and black, bringing forth a bold-yet-vibrant color display.

tokidoki Donutella

Price Included Product Link $125 tokidoki themed case, microfiber pouch, and microfiber cloth Link

This is the sugar rush you never knew you needed until now. Featuring Donutella, the round-shaped retro frames bring sweet tooth nostalgia. The handmade acetate is frosted with the iconic donut and is made with a metal frame material on the bottom.

tokidoki Cotton Candy Carnival

Price Included Product Link $89 tokidoki themed case, microfiber pouch, and microfiber cloth Link

The only way to satisfy a sugar craving is with more sugar! Find yourself at the sweetest carnival in town with the lovely lavender color surrounding the lens. The material for the frame is made of precision-engineered polymer, which will reduce wear and tear given its strength.

A Match Made in Heaven

The entire collection is designed with several features that are sure to seal the deal for those who value comfort and wellness. The lenses are coated in G-Shield Premium, which is anti-reflective and smudge resistant, and crafted with GUNNAR patented lens technology designed to block blue and UV light. On top of this, each style will have hypoallergenic titanium nose pads, a 0.2 diopter (optical strength) of focusing power and a wrap-around frame design to help prevent the harsh effects of Computer Vision Syndrome. These glasses not only reflect the harmful UV rays and blue light from our everyday electronics and sunlight, but also represent your attention to your health and overall wellness. All include a 12 to 14-month warranty.

Gunnar Optiks has been designing these cutting edge blue light glasses for about two decades. The company secured the first patent for lenses that combat fatigue issues and reduce digital eye strain due to the use of digital screens. With their lenses having been clinically proven and doctor recommended, they’ve become a pioneer in digital optical protection. Tokidoki is an internationally recognized and iconic lifestyle brand that has captured the attention of millions with its eye-popping aesthetic and adorable characters. The brand has done collaborations with Sephora, Marvel, Hello Kitty, Xbox, Barbie and Canon.