Arcade shooters or shoot'em ups have been a long staple of video games, beginning with the likes of Asteroids and Star Wars through Galaga and Galaxian onto the likes of R-Type and even Star Fox. The evolution of the genre is long documented as it received a heavy focus in the mid 1990s when technology allowed it with the launches of the 3DO and the original PlayStation. Plenty of indie titles have aimed to capture the nostalgia while providing a modern take on the genre, and Rogue Flight brings modernization to the genre while keeping the nostalgia in tow with a story, unlocks and a roguelike mode.

Anime Meets Shooter Genre

Developer Truant Pixel included a story with cutscenes prior to each mission in Rogue Flight. This also includes an intro video with anime-inspired metal. The cutscenes are done with cel-shading and a banner across the bottom for dialogue and character art akin to Star Fox. With this being an arcade game, this story isn't a massive tie-in to the game, but rather helps to further create the atmosphere the developers are trying to convey. The cutscenes look wonderful and the banger of a soundtrack that trends more towards a more synthwave sound that includes the menu music fits perfectly.

With this being an arcade game, this story isn't a massive tie-in to the game, but rather helps to further create the atmosphere the developers are trying to convey.

The dev team offers dialogue in both English and Japanese with accredited voice actors. For the English dialogue, voice actors were included that have worked on Fallout 76, Overwatch, League of Legends and Marvel's Avengers. For the Japanese dialogue, actors were included from Neon Genesis Evangelion, Gundam, Sailor Moon, Naruto and One Piece. The dialogue acting further supports the vintage anime feel that Rogue Flight gives off.

Classic, Yet Modern Gameplay

The story in Rogue Flight offers branching options and all will need to be complete to achieve the full unlocks in the game. The story mode is not very long and each mission ends with a boss fight that focuses on taking down certain areas of a giant ship. The initial enjoyment does begin to fade after the first playthrough as going back through the story, albeit it with branching elements to provide different endings, really does equate to the same experience over and over. The level design is solid with varying environmental factors. Enemies can include mechs, ships, helicopters and mines. Weirdly, every enemy is dark without a lot of detail involved, but when there are colors on the levels, they tend to pop.

Rogue Flight isn't the traditional shooter or shoot'em up. The game is more of an on-rails shooter that allows for the tilting of the access to aim. This means when an item drops and comes towards the ship, some are difficult to get. The developers have offered a slow down mechanic that can only be used as a Special Weapon. The other options for Special Weapons include a slingblade mechanic where the ship rotates to use its thrusters to take out enemies, and a full speed mechanic that doesn't seem to do much. Weapons can be upgraded during playthrough, but they are few and far between.

The experience becomes a bit grindy after about two playthroughs. There won't be instant upgrades that are seen in other shooters. The game can be played in third-person or first-person views. Transitioning to that first-person view provides a visual bug for a second that can hopefully get patched out. The view is extremely construed, but there are certain enemies where this view is better suited. It's difficult to tell, based on the ship being on an axis, if the ship is hitting the flames of a jet engine or something similiar while in the third-person view. Barrel rolls are used to parry attacks, and in later missions this will be done almost continuously making the first-person view obsolete if the player doesn't want to get dizzy.

The experience becomes a bit grindy once realized after about two playthroughs.

No DLC, Only Unlockables

First and foremost, this is a good thing that everything is unlocked in game. Beating the game once introduces the roguelike mode that randomly generates enemies and is supposed to provide a random loadout. The loadout was always the same on this and with the few amount of enemies, this isn't substantial. The missions and final bosses remain the same. There are over 100 unlockable liveries with 24 badges that offer multiple color and style combinations. Players can customize their loadouts with over 40 aero design and weapons from multiple classes and attributes, which takes a long time to get anything substantial.

Related 10 Things Every Good Roguelike Game Needs Roguelikes are a complex genre that have to balance skill with randomness, and this list boils down the ways to make the best roguelike possible.

A Retro Mode can also be unlocked once completing the full campaign. This offers a music swap featuring PCM audio versions and character portraits in pixel-art designs. The game also offers a VHS and film grain filters for added vintage authenticity. The amount of replayability to keep players engaged in the game is the focus, but this is sort of the opposite of an arcade game experience where players get in and out quickly. The experience would be different if these unlockables came in waves and were noteworthy.

Surprising PC Requirements

This game looks good, but it's surprising to see the PC requirements. The game will come to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and somehow Nintendo Switch. This will be a great title to play on a handheld whether it be Switch or Steam Deck or ROG Ally. While the GPU isn't of high requirement, it's not a game that can be played on an iGPU. The CPU required is an Intel 9700 or an AMD Ryzen 5600, meaning those who adopted the 3000 series and are still running mainstream titles strong on it may struggle with this game. The review copy provided was for PC on an Intel i7-12700K and a RTX 3080 in 4K, and it hit a high refresh rate with no problem. This seems kind of steep for an indie title and one wonders how well the Switch version will run.