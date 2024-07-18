Key Takeaways Unyielder focuses on 1v1 battles against massive bosses in a sci-fi setting.

The demo at BitSummit Drift will challenge players with three rounds of one-on-one arena combat against several tough bosses.

Players must strategically choose powers and equipment to customize both their fighter and the game's final boss.

In games featuring challenging boss fights, boss rush modes have been becoming more and more popular as a feature. After all, if fighting the bosses is a player's favorite part, isn't it better to just skip straight to it? Well, True World Studios and publisher Shueisha Games are out to do this sort of player one better with Unyielder, a roguelite FPS that's focused almost entirely on 1v1 battles against massive bosses.

As part of the recently announced partnership between True World Studios and Shueisha Games, a new playable demo will be available at Shueisha Games' booth at BitSummit Drift next week. This demo will challenge players to fight their way through three rounds of one-on-one arena combat against enemies their character should, by all rights, have no chance against. There will even be a special, hidden challenge for those who manage to make it to the third round. Take a look at what's in store below.

Victory brings both new abilities and tougher opponents in Unyielder.

Jumping in to Unyielder will drop player into a world in which Antarctica was not only inhabited, but was apparently thriving right up until everything collapsed in 1972. Now only ruins remain with only those who obsessively seek power left to pick over their remains. The deeper one goes into these ruined wastes, the more powerful both they and their enemies can become.

Using powers fueled by sources known as "rupture," "rhaspsody" and "remedy," players must fight their way ever further into the heart of Erebus, Antarctica's ruined capital city. No source is inherently stronger than the other two, so the decision of which to use mostly depends on which one resonates best with the player's style.

Play styles in Unyielder can be further enhanced by aquiring powerful weapons and equipment from fallen enemies. Again, what exactly is worth keeping will depend on the player, so those who try out the demo should take care not to immediately dismiss gear without thoroughly checking it first. Instead, take care to customize your fighter as much as possible by carefully checking all pickups.

Also, it seems that the final boss of Unyielder can also be customized by players through applying parts of defeated enemies to it. It might sound like a gimmick, but doing this will supposedly unlock content such as endgame character classes, weapons and perks among other things. So, it would probably be best to build as fearsome a boss as possible, yeah?

Unyielder is set to release for PC via Steam in 2025.