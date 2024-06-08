Key Takeaways Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure offers a unique twist on traditional Sokoban-style puzzles with shifting rows and columns.

Experience Jemma's journey of self-discovery and creative puzzle scenarios in a streamlined RPG format, with optional challenges.

Mark your calendars for Arranger's release on July 25 on PS5, Switch, and PC, and try out the demo on Steam now for a taste of the game.

An out-of-nowhere, soon-to-be-released announcement of a new game is always a welcome bit of news. And of the sufficiently-abundant teasers and reveals we got during yesterday's start of this swathe of livestreams and online presentations, it's perhaps developer Furniture & Mattress' debut release, Arranger, that certainly fit that billing more than others. Or to give the game its full name, Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure.

And that subtitle looks to be an apt fit; while it may look like the latest spin on Sokoban-styled puzzle-solving, Arranger has a bit more to it than just that. The game centering around the adventures of Jemma who is, as the developer describes, "a small-town misfit on a journey of self-discovery". But it's in the gameplay too, where Arranger houses some potentially interesting takes on the traditional Sokoban formula. A premise which, from recent personal history, needs no other introduction to pique one's interest.

Beyond The Grid

Puzzles still structured in that familiar, grid-like layout but here, are tackled by way of shifting entire rows and columns of squares. In fact, Jemma herself has the ability to "slide off" one side of a given path and rather than falling to her death, reemerges back on the other side -- offering up the potential for even more creative scenarios. But with its focus on narrative and exploration alongside, Arranger isn't solely focusing on a challenge-only approach. Described as a streamlined RPG of roughly 8-10 hour length where players are "only as challenged as you want to be".

Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure releases across PS5, Switch & PC (both Steam and the Epic Games Store) on July 25. You can check out a sample of the game, in the form of a demo, right now over on Steam.