Atari has announced that it'll be bringing RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 to PlayStation and Xbox on March 20, making the old theme park simulator that much more accessible for fans of the genre. It almost certainly cannot hold a candle to the likes of Planet Coaster 2 in terms of raw scale, since it's more than twenty years old now, but perhaps it doesn't need to.

As any fan of older games knows, they tend to have a special quality to them that often makes up for age. Perhaps it's simple nostalgia. Or, perhaps, games were just plain different back then, and now they do, in fact, offer experiences that their modern successors do not. At any rate, the variety is good, and RollerCoaster Tycoon 3's console release can only be a good thing for simulator fans.

Landmark changes ensured that RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 would define the genre moving forward.

RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 is, perhaps, the template for modern theme park simulator/management games. It was the first in the series to make the jump to 3D, and saw additional innovations that helped make players' parks feel more alive than ever before. One of the most notable among these was the "CoasterCam," which allowed players to enjoy their creations from a first-person perspective.

Another big feature was the "MixMaster," which enabled players to craft fireworks displays and set them to the in-game music. Also, the visitors, aka "peeps," varied much more in terms of gender and age. Now, children, teenagers and adults could all either enjoy players' entertainment wonderlands or endure their most nightmarish deathtraps.

The goal in these games is and always has been to make the most successful park one can, but nobody can resist eventually trying to see what all they can get away with.

All of this helped RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 to jump to the number one spot on Amazon and settle into the top ten PC games of 2004 in terms of sales. Those glory days are, of course, long behind both it and the RollerCoaster Tycoon series as a whole, but that doesn't mean the kind of theme park crafting experience it offers cannot still be fun now. It's already been out on Steam for several years now, and still enjoys a "very positive" rating.