Atari's RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic is now available on Switch systems, letting you play the classic PC games wherever you go, docked or out in the open. It comes with content from the first two games

RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic Heads to a Console

Available for the first time on modern consoles with its Switch port, you can check out what the groundbreaking series was like in the late nineties and early noughties. You're managing a theme park, building rollercoasters and other rides, landscaping your parks, and making sure your employees are happy. RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic was previously available on phones and has been received well by fans of the series. It currently has a 4.3 out of five rating on the App Store with almost 3,000 reviewers chiming in on the game. That iOS version currently retails for $5.99, while the Switch port costs $24.99. It was previously launched on PC in 2017 (currently you can get it for $19.99), so it's a surprise it took this long to launch on a console.

As you may expect from a remaster like this, it comes with all the content from the first two games, as well as the Toolkit, Wacky Worlds, and Time Twister expansion packs. "RCT Classic includes a mixture of authentic playability, depth of gameplay and unique graphical style of Chris Sawyer’s original best-selling RollerCoaster Tycoon," said the press release.

2024 marks the 25th anniversary of the RollerCoaster Tycoon series. As a way to celebrate the series, RCT Classic received a re-release on Android, RCT Touch got significant expansions, and lastly, RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 was acquired from Frontier, the developer of rival series Planet Coaster. Atari has struggled to come up with a solid answer to the popular Planet Coaster. The last entry RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures has a weak 57 OpenCritic score from critics with only 25% of outlets recommending the title.

RollerCoaster Tycoon is a genuine PC classic.

RollerCoaster Tycoon is Still Beloved

The classic games, however, are celebrated, especially the second game, which improved upon the first game's faults. "Rollercoaster Tycoon 2 not only offered the perfect introduction to the genre for newcomers, with an incredibly high level of accessibility, but also had a plethora of mechanics to keep die-hard simulation fans happy, from robust ride-crafting to deep park customization," said our sister site GameRant.

RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic released on the Nintendo Switch on December 5, 2024. There is currently no word on if this game will receive a port to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, or the Xbox Series X|S.