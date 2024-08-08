Key Takeaways Get ready to face hordes of undead in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies featuring round-based gameplay and new mechanics like Omnimovement.

Explore two thrilling maps, Terminus and Liberty Falls, with new challenges, weapons, and the return of classic Treyarch Zombies features.

Collect Essence and Salvage to progress in the Main Quest, unlock areas, and discover Easter Eggs in the highly rewarding Zombies mode experience.

Treyarch today dropped full gameplay details for the upcoming Zombies mode in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

As promised a few days ago, Treyarch today dropped a treasure trove of details and the first look at gameplay for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's Zombies mode. Featuring the return of round-based Zombies, players can expect to face hordes of undead as they struggle to survive and escape a grim fate. Fans of previous Treyarch Zombies modes will be happy to hear that many of the same mechanics and features of those previous modes are back alongside some new Black Ops 6 mechanics, including Omnimovement.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launches with two Zombies map. The first, Terminus, takes place in the Phillipines Sea at a pre-World War II coal mining station that has since become a laboratory for Project Janus. The second, Liberty Falls, takes place across the globe in a quaint West Virginian town that is seemingly the epicenter of the Dark Aether outbreak. More details about this map will be revealed at Call of Duty: NEXT on August 28.

Classic Treyarch Zombies

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 aims to be the most rewarding Zombies experience ever made. That means Treyarch is bringing back and refining numerous mechanics from their previous Zombies modes. Much of round-based Zombies focuses on collecting and spending Essence and Salvage. You'll need Essence to unlock new paths, purchase Perk-a-Colas, Pack-a-Punch weapons, upgrade armor, and more. Meanwhile, Salvage will be required to access Ammo Mods, upgrade weapon rarities, and build various equipment. All of this is in service to the Main Quest, which players are left to solve by any means necessary. You will need both currencies to access all the areas necessary to complete the quest, and discover some fantastic Easter Eggs. To help players new to Zombies, Treyarch is planning a Guided Mode. However, to preserve the secrets of each map, the Guided Mode for each new map won't be implemented until later in the season.

Returning from Black Ops Cold War, players can choose to Exfil at specific points in the map. Players will also enter a map with a primary weapon, their fists, and a dedicated melee weapon. Once in the match, you'll be able to acquire new weapons, augment the current ones with Ammo Mods. Classic Field Upgrades like Aether Shroud and Healing Aura return, as well as a slew of Perk-a-Colas (Jugger-Nog, Quick Revive, Speed Cola, etc.). All of these can be enhanced in-between matches with Augments that you'll unlock by completing research projects.

The popular Gobblegum mechanic returns from Call of Duty: Black Ops III. You'll build out a pack of GobbleGums that you can then consume in-match from a GobbleGum machine. Each piece provides a unique benefit with rarer ones providing stronger effects. GobbleGum packs are built out of candies you own, which are earnable just by playing Zombies.

What a wonderful world

Zombies matches proceed as you'd expect with you unlocking new areas, uncovering secrets, and surviving the ever growing horde. In addition to your loadout, you'll be able to acquire a variety of floor and wall loot to increase your firepower, and then there's always the trusty Mystery Box filled with whimsical weapons. The new Tactical Raft will transport you to new locations across the map, and new Trials will provide unique challenges and valuable rewards upon completion. The incredibly awesome and powerful Wonder Weapons returning, including the all new Beamsmasher, which emits a damaging aetheric beam capable of eviserating Zombies.

Terminus Island is littered with both familiar and unfamiliar Zombies. You'll face off against ordinary Zombies alongside armored and heavy variants, but then there are grotesque mutations like the spider-esque Vermin, flying Parasite, weaponized Manglers, and disturbing Amalgams. Prepare yourself, because Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies won't be an easy experience.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launches October 25 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Be sure to check back on August 28 for the full multiplayer reveal. Check out the gameplay reveal trailer here.