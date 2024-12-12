With every new generation of consoles, graphics continue to expand and improve. Though the enhancements are for the benefit of modern gaming, they can be a hindrance to classic games. More and more, it’s becoming difficult to play the oldies, to the point where some video games are at risk of becoming lost, especially the classic RPGs players grew up with.

While attempts to preserve these gems are being made, the one thing that can help save them from falling into obscurity is a good remake. Games like Persona 3: Reload or Final Fantasy VII serve as the best examples. So, it’s time to dust off some oldies and inspect the best RPGs deserving of remakes.

This list is ordered from latest to oldest and will only cover games that haven’t received confirmed news of remakes in development.

8 Fallout: New Vegas (2010)

“The Game Was Rigged from the Start”

The Fallout series has stood strong for decades, with no sign of stopping. Out of all the releases players have been pleading to see given a modern remake, none have received more attention than Fallout: New Vegas. Developed by Obsidian Entertainment, the RPG has earned acclaim as the best in the series.

Set in the Mojave Wasteland, the game features several factions vying for power which the player can join, destroy, or even manipulate. The dialogue system was another feather in its cap for the level of depth and gameplay options. Above all, the writing in crafting this complex world was brilliant, as opposed to the simple black-and-white writing of Fallout 4. Unfortunately, New Vegas is already showing age. The graphics have become dated, while the animations look clunky. After the impact this phenomenal game had, however, a remake or even a remaster has been earned.

7 Dragon Age: Origins (2009)

The Birth of a Franchise

After their range of successes with Knights of the Old Republic and Mass Effect, the developers at BioWare took a break from sci-fi to try their hand at fantasy, just like they did with the first Baldur's Gate. This brilliant decision led to the creation of the Dragon Age franchise.

The original Dragon Age: Origins introduced players to a dark fantasy world that dared to handle heavy themes with its variety of difficult choices. As the last of the Gray Wardens, it’s up to you to deal with the Darkspawn threat before the Blight consumes the land. Among the many freedoms Origins presents players, the best was having the choice to pick between three different races and over six various backgrounds, all of which alters how the prologue plays out for each story. With the amount of content this game has to offer, a remake looks difficult, but not impossible.

6 Persona 4 (2008)

Time to Make History

A serial killer is loose, using a supernatural world known as the Midnight Channel to commit their vile deeds, and the only ones who can stop them are a team of high schoolers and a talking teddy bear. Ludicrous though the plot may sound to newcomers, for Persona 4 fans, it’s just one of the many reasons it’s considered the greatest RPG of all time.

The fourth game was how most fans first experienced the Persona franchise. Though the turn-based combat and variety of Personas to wield caught players’ attention, what intrigued them was the game’s design, story, and characters. This wasn’t just another fictional kingdom tale, but a murder mystery in a normal small-town setting. It made the world feel real, with fleshed-out characters you get to know and form bonds with. After the success of P3: Reload, Atlus has every reason to give P4 the same treatment.

Though the author focused on the original Persona 4 release, if any version is to be remade, it has to be the Persona 4 Golden edition for the additional content and story.

5 Overlord (2007)

Lead Your Minions

Though an action RPG, Overlord remains a fun classic deserving of a comeback. Where most role-playing games at the time were taking themselves too seriously, Overlord had a sense of humor with its satirical story and vibrant presentation.

As a half-man, half-demon, the player is resurrected and given a legion of gremlin-like creatures to command. The goofy minions can be used to handle menial tasks or assist in combat. Bit by bit, you rebuild your power and overthrow the heroes of the land that have become corrupt. In true RPG fashion, your choices decide what kind of overlord you’ll become—a fair and just one, or a wicked pillager.

4 Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind (2002)

The Game That Paved the Way for Fallout & Skyrim

It wasn’t the first of the Elder Scrolls games, but it was the first to release in 3D, the first on console, and the first to set the series benchmark. Because if it weren’t for Morrowind’s efforts, there might never have been a Skyrim.

Set in the land of the Dark Elves, Morrowind is a massive open-world game, with a story that deals with reincarnation, betrayal, corruption, and demigods. Like with the other games, it features a first-person perspective, as you can choose to fight with weapons or magic. Though the gameplay can be unfair at times, and even ridiculously janky, the themes and plot are considered the best writing in the series, which explains why players rank it among the top three of the Elder Scroll games. Sadly, seeing as Bethesda has been obsessed with Skyrim over the years, the chance for Morrowind’s return seems slim.

3 Diablo (1996)

The Pioneer of PC Fantasy

The 90s were a period where the only way to enjoy a high-class RPG adventure was with a mouse, a keyboard, and an old PC. One of the biggest names in PC gaming was Blizzard Entertainment, and they completely changed the field of fantasy role-playing when they released Diablo.

Set in a dark world that was gloomy and oppressive, the first Diablo pioneered loot-based gaming. Yes, it’s a common mechanic in games today, but at the time, being able to go through a dungeon that drops different loot in a new playthrough was mind-blowing. It even supported online multiplayer. With how long the series has come, it seems only right to give the first one its due. Just please don’t make it a mobile game.

2 EarthBound (1995)

The Bizarre Cult Classic

Before Ness became another fighter in Smash Bros, he was once the protagonist of the overlooked but not forgotten EarthBound. Formerly panned when released in North America, the game has garnered a cult following. Though some of its mechanics can be tricky to master, even punishing at times, the charm and heart of this gem remain timeless.

Most RPGs around this time were about playing larger-than-life figures in a fantasy world, like a knight or a mage. Here, you’re just a kid and his friends trying to save the world that’s gone topsy-turvy, leading to a confrontation with the scariest final boss in a kid’s game ever. Despite its dark moments, the game is cherished for its humor and music. It should come as no surprise that the game inspired other creations like Undertale. The time has come to give EarthBound another chance in the spotlight.

1 Chrono Trigger (1995)

“But The Future Refused to Change”