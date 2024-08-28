Key Takeaways Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland releases Sept 10, has single-player, co-op modes for $24.99 on various platforms.

Physical copies of the game available through Limited Run Games, with NES cartridges already sold out.

Players will explore 6 stages inspired by Rugrats show, encountering obstacles, platforms, and characters like Spike, Reptar.

Indie platformer Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland will be heading to PC and consoles on September 10, as announced by The Media Indie Exchange Games, Wallride, and Limited Run Games on Wednesday. The puzzle platformer will let you change between retro visuals and its cartoon-inspired look at any time.

The Babies Take Over the Screen Again

Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland will let you play both single-player and co-op when it launches on September 10. It will be sold digitally for $24.99 on PC (via Steam), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and the Nintendo Switch.

Others have been able to pick up a physical copy of the game through Limited Run Games. You could have actually bought an NES cartridge from this store, but there hasn't been an Xbox One or PC version physically, unfortunately. To add on to that bad news, copies have already sold out. If you want to get one of these physical versions, you can probably get one second hand. The NES versions have an estimated shipping date within October, according to the website.

We'll be able to explore six different stages as Tommy, Chuckie, Phil, and Lil when the game releases in September. The game has backyard jungles, sandbox deserts, and spooky attics, among other locations like the Ice Cream Factory, inspired by the hit show. There will be platforms and obstacles to encounter as you solve puzzles along the way. This will be the first new Rugrats game in over 19 years, according to Game Rant.

As we're delving into these nostalgic areas of Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland, we'll see Spike the Dog, Reptar the Dinosaur, and the creepy Cynthia doll, as well as the kids' relatives in the background. The press release says we'll "discover collectibles, solve puzzles, dodge pesky enemies, and engage in high-speed chases."

This isn't the first time an indie studio has worked with a large corporation like Viacom, which owns the Rugrats property. Universal and Futurlab are collaborating on a Shrek DLC pack for PowerWash Simulator. There will be five locations based on the IP and its movies, including the Swamp and the Dragon's Lair. Brace Yourself Games also worked with Nintendo to work on the action-rhythm hybrid Cadence of Hyrule, inspired by The Legend of Zelda series.

"Hyrule fits in seamlessly to this musically-obsessed overrun world, and it's never been so fun to see enemies like bokoblins, stalfos and darknuts move to a rhythm beat as they try to take the hero on," said our review. "Cadence of Hyrule is a wonderfully unique experience for anyone looking to dive into something a little different, and is a fun new way for fans of Necrodancer to try a completely different style of dancing to the beat."