The gaming world is set to welcome a new entrant into the arena of party games with the announcement of Rumble Club. This innovative, physics-based PVP game is a collaborative creation by Mad Mushroom and Lightfox Games, promising a mix of chaos, strategy and sheer fun for players across platforms.

Scheduled for release on April 23, Rumble Club is gearing up to make its grand debut on Steam, Epic Game Store, iOS App Store and Google Play Market. Adding to the excitement, the developers have rolled out an open playtest running from today until March 28, inviting gamers to dive into the frenzied action early.

Rumble Club's standout in-game features

Rumble Club stands out with its vibrant visuals and engaging mechanics, where the laws of physics govern the gameplay. Players can look forward to pushing, punching and outmaneuvering their opponents in various imaginative ways to secure victory. The free-to-play model, supplemented by in-game purchases for cosmetic enhancements, ensures accessibility while fostering a lively and personalized gaming environment.

Featuring cross-platform play and cross-save functionalities, Rumble Club ensures that the fun continues seamlessly across devices. Whether teaming up with friends or battling it out with foes, the diverse modes -- including Punch Royale, King of the Hill and Sugar Rush -- offer fresh challenges and excitement every day.

Customization is a key aspect of Rumble Club, with an array of skins, accessories and emotes available for players to express their individual styles. From painting their characters in unique colors to equipping whimsical emotes, gamers can make their mark in the Arena and on the victory podium.

Mad Mushroom's CEO, Mike "Sibs" Silbowitz, expressed his enthusiasm for the game, noting its perfect fit within the Mad Mushroom portfolio due to its fun, social and engaging nature. Ryan Murphy, CEO of Lightfox Games, highlighted its accessibility and addictive gameplay, aiming to appeal to a broad audience of both casual and competitive gamers.

As Rumble Club prepares to make its splash in the gaming scene, both Mad Mushroom and Lightfox Games are optimistic about its reception among players. With its playful take on physics-based combat and a strong emphasis on social interaction and customization, Rumble Club is poised to become a new favorite in the party game genre.

For more information about Mad Mushroom and Rumble Club, visit madmushroom.gg and explore their offerings through the Mad Mushroom Linktree. You can also check out the Rumble Club reveal trailer here.