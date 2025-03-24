Way back in forgotten history, gods were about relevant concerns. A god of storms makes sense when a random typhoon blows through, destroying crops and cattle and leading to a lean, hungry winter. Gods of sun, childbirth, war, the sea, invention and any other trait all needed a bit of love and attention to put a thumb on the scales of survival, tipping it towards their worshipers. If something good happened then the sacrifices were accepted and worthy, while bad things meant the gods just weren't impressed. It's not like the ancient people could divide reality into two and perform a double-blind experiment on gods/no gods, after all, so they prayed and hoped and lived with the results. Then a few millennia passed and the gods of history became far less obviously relevant to the forces shaping people's lives than they used to be.

Hunting Gods And Synergies In Equal Measure

In the first Neon Abyss, the old gods sent a champion into the underworld labyrinth to put upstarts like the god of mobile videos or goddess of makeup in their place. New eras breed new deities, but someone's got to keep them from running rampant all over the world. Run and gun through a randomized death-maze constructed from hand-built rooms, with its features getting more intricate the more you play using a good variety of champions with unique abilities, and every run could be a very different experience. Neon Abyss 2 is more of the same but bigger and more intricate, and it's running a playtest now for feedback on all the changes.

As a playtest, though, it's worth noting this is a more simplified experience than the original game, in that the progression mechanics found between runs aren't available yet. The one character available comes with a gun capable of clearing the first floor of the dungeon, basically a glorified popgun that usually shoots bullets unless it's randomly a laser, but money drops frequently enough that earning a better one once you find the shop found in each level of the dungeon isn't too hard, and there are dozens of weapons that may show up.

The first one I ran across was a tennis racket that comes with three balls orbiting the player and attacking serves one across the screen. The racket is also a melee weapon, but its real power is that each time a ball bounces back you can hit it again and it grows bigger and more powerful. You can control the direction the ball flies away towards using standard twin-stick controls and after a few hits aim doesn't really matter because the ball is huge. Assuming you can keep the volley going while dodging enemy fire, of course.

The tennis racket is just one of many, many types of weapons tagged as either ranged, melee, or mixed, each with its own quirks and oddities. "Shoots lots of bullets" or "hits real hard" are never a weapon's only features and they tend to have variations effecting their abilities as well. Toss in weapon ranking, which looks like it's replacing the player weapon perks that applied to all weapons equally in the original game, and learning how to play offense can be its own challenge on most runs. A gun that temporarily consumes coins to generate an electric bolt (the coins come back when you let up on the trigger) plays very differently from a sword that does decent damage with a quick short-range strike, but charging it consumes wisps for an extra-long slice that generates damaging homing butterflies after hitting an enemy.