The nice thing about doing science on the moon is that it's safe there. No matter how mad the experiment gets, there's about two hundred and forty thousand miles between the two planetary bodies and it's all hard vacuum and radiation. It couldn't be any safer or more quarantined while still being within reasonable distance of radio communication back to home base. Even a ravenous biomass of iron-consuming fury would think twice about covering that kind of distance, if only due to the travel time giving Earth forces plenty of advance notice to nuke it into oblivion. If there was something like a stargate up there making transport to the home planet trivial, that would just be incredibly poor planning.

So anyway, there's a giant interdimensional mutant biomass overrunning the planet by turning its machines into half-steel, half meat monstrosities. All of Earth's armies are helpless in the face of the bloody carnage so a team of heroes rises up to splatter biomech parts wherever they're found. Iron Meat is a run and gun pixel-art side-scrolling shooter in classic Contra style, filled with guns and gore in the best 16-bit tradition. Granted, the SNES and Genesis would have choked on all the parallax, colors, and sprites Iron Meat uses to bring its levels to life, but that's the advantage of a game designed around how you remember something rather than how it actually was.

The run and gun action is fairly simple on the face of it- run, shoot, jump, switch between two possible weapons, and hold still for better aiming. Each level is fairly long, and like most enemies you'll die in a single hit, but with sixteen lives per level and a minor bit of practice it's not that hard to get through Normal difficulty. Helping the effort is the selection of guns found at various points along the levels, each of which can be powered up by picking up a second drop of the same type, and while if you die while using it the gun is lost this isn't Gradius or other 16-bit shooters where the starting weapon is completely inadequate. The basic gun is nicely capable, firing out a steady stream of round blue bullets that take out most enemies in a single hit while packing a punch for the bigger critters, so you'll stand a good chance against the flesh-metal horrors overrunning the Earth.

Iron Meat launched today on PC (Steam, Epic, itch.io), PlayStation 4/5, Xbox X|S, and Switch. Check out the trailer below and let those classic run and gun shooter vibes wash over you, or better yet check out the demo. The biomech menace isn't going to shoot itself in the face, after all.