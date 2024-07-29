Key Takeaways Rush mode in EA SPORTS FC 25 offers a faster and more exciting 5v5 social gameplay experience for all game modes.

Team captains can control actions like rushing or moving the goalkeeper, promoting player coordination and flexible gameplay.

Rush mode features a smaller pitch with random ball launches for unpredictability, encouraging lateral passing and strategic gameplay.

Today, EA released a new deep dive for EA SPORTS FC 25 focusing on a new social gameplay mode known as Rush. This mode has been announced and will be a 5v5 match and will be a playable option on all game modes. This includes Clubs, Football Ultimate Team, Manager Career and Kick-Off. This will take place on a compact field with some different rules. It looks to take some of the Street aspect and combine it with the traditional football match. Bringing in the same gameplay controls and football mechanics of 11v11, Rush will help to create a faster and more exciting football experience to FC 25. You can watch the Deep Dive trailer here.

Rush Breakdown

Rush for Clubs and Football Ultimate Team will consist of four user controlled outfield players and one AI goalkeeper. AI will take over for a player if they become disconnected from the match. Team captains will be able to perform actions such as rushing or moving the goalkeeper, however. No matter the side, the goalkeeper will have identical heights, Attributes and PlayStles to ensure a balanced match. For Kick-Off Rush and Manager Career Rush, players have control over the entire team.

XFL Meets Soccer

Rather than just taking the pitch, Rush will experience the new Race to Ball aspect. Two ball launchers are positioned at opposite ends of the halfway line. When the match begins, one of these launchers will randomly propel the ball with varying power and height for a sense of unpredictability. This eliminates the need for any predetermined positions and will add some excitement to the game, especially in combination with the smaller fields.

This addition helps to further push the Fluid Positioning aspect to FC 25. This encourages a more flexible and team-oriented approach to gameplay as players will self-organize and switch roles as the game progresses based on the strategy. Once play is stopped, players will go back to their most recent position that focuses on the thoughtful positioning and continuous communication. The idea with Rush is to promote player coordination and ensure all players have a chance to meaningfully contribute based on various roles.

The Laws of Nike Field

This field was specifically created for the Rush Mode. The Rush pitch also measures in at 63.7x46.6 meters, which equates to around 41.5% of a traditional 11v11 football pitch. The smaller pitch is designed to encourage lateral passing while maintaining adequate width to help prevent the playing area from feeling narrow. The penalty area and halfway circle are proportionately larger and two dotted lines mark each third of the pitch. Goal post dimensions will remain the same to provide a familiar target for players.

Matches consist of a single continuous 7-minute countdown period and no half-times. The clock will remain paused while the ball is out of play. When the clock hits zero, the team with the most goals win, so no extra time. If there is a tie, a 2:20 Golden Goal Extra Time that is followed by a 1-on-1 Penalty Shootout will determine the winner. A Buzzer Beater rule means if a ball is in the air when the clock strikes zero, it counts. If a penalty kick is awarded in the final seconds, a brief extension will be granted to ensure the fouled players gets the chance to take the shot. You can read the full deep dive here for more rules for Rush in FC 25.