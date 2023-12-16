The Rust Christmas Event has been Unveiled!

The much-anticipated Rust Christmas Event is back this year, promising a sleigh-load of fun and surprises for players. Last year's Rust Christmas Event in 2022 delivered a festive experience with new features like Gingerbread Mines—an immersive dungeon filled with loot and gingerbread enemies armed with candy canes. The landscape transformed into a winter wonderland, featuring decorated villages and new items such as the Ice Throne, Ice Metal Face Mask, and Breastplate. Players enjoyed the return of daily Presents, which could be unwrapped or upgraded for better loot. The annual Rustmas Base Decoration Contest offered a chance to win skins and Rust DLC by showcasing creative designs. Airdrops turned into Santa's Sleigh, dropping presents with festive trails, and stockings could be hung for accumulating goodies. Beloved seasonal items like Sleds, Ice Walls, and the Snowball Gun made a comeback, providing players with additional festive activities. The event concluded with a cheerful wish for happy holidays and a promise of a return in January for the next update and forced wipe. There are sure to be some similarities this year. Here's a sneak peek into what you can expect during this year's event:

Gift Galore

Listen for the enchanting sound of jingle bells as you traverse the Rust landscape. When you hear it, dash outside and hunt for the spawned gifts—two gifts per player within a 40m radius. Crack them open to discover a mix of resources, weapons, and candies. Trade up your small presents for medium or large ones, unlocking even more festive surprises.

Wearable Merriment

Discover Santa hats and reindeer antlers that not only spread holiday cheer but also offer protection. Equip yourself with a lickable candy cane club and adorn your base with two types of stockings. Hang a stocking inside your dwelling to witness it fill up with loot every time the jingle bells ring. Larger stockings boast a higher chance of containing premium items and provide 5-10 refills.

Advent Calendar Excitement

Craft and deploy the advent calendar during the Christmas event. Once in place, claim a daily in-game surprise starting from December 16th—a gift that keeps on giving until the event concludes on January 4th at 19:00 GMT.

Close

Gingerbread Cake Mines

Embark on a thrilling adventure with the appearance of gingerbread houses scattered throughout the world. Follow the scent of grandma's baking to uncover an underground dungeon filled with challenges—the Gingerbread Cake Mines. Run fast, but be cautious; it's not a cakewalk once you step inside!

Server owners can customize the portal count using the xmasdungeon.xmaspopulation convar.

Rustmas Store Items

The Rust team has brought back some timeless classics from previous years, now available for purchase in the Rust Item Store. Notably, the festive garland pack now includes a double door garland for those who've already made the pack part of their collection.

Twitchmas Collaboration

In a special collaboration with Twitch, Rust is dropping winter-themed items to make this festive season even more memorable. Explore the winter wonderland and collect exclusive items available during Twitchmas. Learn more at twitch.facepunch.com.

Rustmas Base Decoration Contest

Participate in the annual Rustmas base decorating competition for a chance to win exciting prizes:

Winner: £120 worth of skins of your choice and two Rust DLC/Items.

£120 worth of skins of your choice and two Rust DLC/Items. Runner-up: £75 worth of skins of your choice and one Rust DLC/Item.

How to Submit

Decorate your base, capture the magic with screenshots or video, and upload them to X/Twitter using the hashtag #Rustmas2023. The winner and runner-up will be announced from Rust's Official X/Twitter account on January 12th.