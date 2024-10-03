Saber Interactive and Paramount Game Studios today announced they're partnering to develop a new AAA RPG set in the Avatar Legends universe.

The gaming graveyard is packed with video games based on the hit show, Avatar: The Last Airbender. Since 2006's companion game, numerous developers have attempted to translate the beloved show and its successor, The Legend of Korra, into video games, often very poorly due to time constraints and lack of budget. It did not seem likely we would ever see a well-developed game set in the Avatar Legends universe, at least until now.

Having just released Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II and seeing how beautifully Saber Interactive translated the table-top IP into video game form, the studio seems like a great choice to finally give the Avatar IP a good video game.

In a reveal with IGN, Saber Interactive and Paramount Game Studios announced a new action-RPG game based in the Avatar Legends universe. Built in collaboration with Avatar Studios, the game will put players in the shoes of an 'all-new, never-before-seen Avatar. As an Avatar, players can expect to travel the world of Avatar mastering the four elements through dynamic combat. As an RPG, players can also expect for face challenges and make world-altering decisions.

Giving the IP the Attention it Needs

Not many details about the upcoming game were provided as the game is still in early development. All we really know is that it's a new story in the universe, takes place many years before the events of Avatar: The Last Airbender, features an all-new Avatar, and is slated for release on PC and unspecified consoles.

“We know loyal fans of Avatar: The Last Airbender have been eager for more stories that bring them into the universe of the show, and through gaming, we’re able to expand the world-building and allow fans to experience the new content in a completely immersive way,” said Doug Rosen, SVP, Games and Emerging Media at Paramount. “Saber Interactive has a proven track record in bringing IP-based games to life, and we are excited to co-fund this AAA title alongside them and let fans experience this world first-hand.” “At Saber, we are all truly fans of the IP we work with,” said Josh Austin, Head of IP Development & Licensing, Saber Interactive. “Our team members are some of the most devoted, passionate creatives out there and it’s an honor to join forces with Avatar Studios and Paramount Games to further expand the Avatar Legends universe in video games. This unique co-fund structure is a result of our ever-expanding collaboration with Paramount, which started over a decade ago with WWZ, and we’re excited for all that’s on the horizon.”

We'll keep you updated should Saber Interactive or Paramount Game Studios make any additional announcements regarding this new Avatar title.