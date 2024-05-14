Key Takeaways Samurai Warriors games offer repetitive but fun gameplay slaughtering enemies.

Ever since Dynasty Warriors 2 launched alongside PlayStation 2, Koei Tecmo and Omega Force have become synonymous with the one vs one thousand action formula. Dynasty Warriors, the franchise based on The Romance of the Three Kingdoms, is their most famous series, but they have applied this action formula to licensed properties such as Dragon Quest Heroes along with exploring other avenues of historical fiction with their series Samurai Warriors. The games may receive some criticism for their repetitive nature, but there is something undeniably fun about hacking down hundreds or even thousands of enemies in a single stage. An enhanced version of the 2014 Samurai Warriors 4, renamed Samurai Warriors 4 DX, is now PC via Steam, shadow dropping with no fanfare like Warriors Orochi 3 Ultimate Definitive Edition did a couple of years ago.

What Makes This Version Deluxe?

Without getting too deep into the offshoots such as Samurai Warriors Xtreme Legends or Samurai Warriors Empires, Samurai Warriors 4 has its own unique naming nightmare with there existing a Samurai Warriors 4 and a Samurai Warriors 4-II, the latter being a retelling of Samurai Warriors 4 with the focus on different elements. Samurai Warriors 4 DX is the original Samurai Warriors 4, but it includes a massive amount of DLC content. In addition to the 55 different officers, Samurai Warriors 4 DX contains more than 150 pieces of previously released DLC content that includes costumes, weapons, customization parts, scenarios and BGM.

Samurai Warriors 4 takes place during Japan's Sengoku period, during the middle of the 16th century through the early part of the 17th century. The gameplay is what you would expect from any of the Warriors games where the player traverses a battlefield and single-handedly slaughters hundreds of enemy warriors. Repetitive and mindless are not inaccurate descriptions of the game play but that doesn't stop it from being a good time, especially with co-op which is available either through split screen or online. Samurai Warriors 4 DX is available now on Steam for $49.99. More details on Samurai Warriors 4 can be found in our review when it originally launched.