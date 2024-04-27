Key Takeaways Complete side quests to increase Spino's population

Sand Land is a vast game with lots of tasks you can do to build up the town of Spino, which you will end up using as a hub to upgrade vehicles and buy more materials. As you complete side quests for the town, its population will grow. Once you receive the quest “A Jump-bot?! Gimme!” and complete the side quest “Task from Mayor Tor”, you will then have access to the “Lost Peddler” side quest.

Speak with Ades

Ades is the Spino town merchant, if you had spoken with her earlier she would have been shocked at Beelzebub showing up in town. Understandably scared at first, she now wishes to apologize to Beelzebub and Thief. Return to Aden's shop and speak with her once again so that she can apologize for before. She had heard about incidents with demons prior and, due to unreliable rumors going around, Beelzebub had been blamed for attacking innocent folks. Many humans can’t travel the Sand Land alone and need help, and Ades needs your help with finding the location of the new wares she ordered. She’ll ask you to keep an eye out for her peddler friend while out in the desert.

Track Down the Peddler

The peddler will be south of Spino, to the left of the bridge, almost immediately after leaving town. He will be stuck up on a rock surrounded by Raptors, dispatch them with your tank, and you can then speak with him right away. The peddler's name is Wusu and Beelzebub will tell him that Ades has been waiting for him. Return to Spino to speak with Ades at her shop once more, and she’ll thank Beelzebub for helping her and Wusu out.

Quest Rewards

You will receive B-Grade Gunpowder, a B-Grade Cable, and Vegetable Oil for saving Wusu as well as getting new items to buy from Ades’ shop.