Sand Land is a vast game with lots of tasks you can do to build up the town of Spino. As you complete side quests for the town, you can increase its population and get new options within Spino. Once you receive the quest “A Jump-bot?! Gimme!” and complete the side quest “Task from Mayor Tor”, you will then have access to the “Suspicious Cave” side quest.

Locating Zeph

Once you leave Spino, head northwest after passing over the bridge leading out of town, you will be looking for a man by the name of Zeph who will have the side quest marker over his head with the label “Suspicious Cave”. When you speak with Zeph he will not be in high spirits due to things not going his way and running into Beelzebub on the same day. Zeph is looking to hunt a Geji Dragon and has been putting together a strategy on how to take them down, but the cave he hid his guide in has collapsed. Zeph is willing to let Beelzebub read the guide and will pay if Beelzebub can bring it back to Zeph.

The Suspicious Cave

Now Beelzebub must locate the cave Zeph had hidden his guide in. It will be located just north of Zeph’s current location behind the rock formation he is waiting at.

Use Beelzebub’s tank to destroy the cave-in that has closed off the cave and venture further into the cave for Zeph’s guide on the Geji Dragon. When inside, you’ll be met with 3 chests with various upgrade materials for your vehicles and the guide, pick them all up and make your way back to Zeph, who will still be nearby. When you bring back the guide to Zeph he will note that there are most likely many other caves scattered across the Sand Land that have experienced cave-ins as well.

Quest Rewards

You will receive 400 Zeni and an Incendiary Ammo Chip for cannons as well as recruit Zeph to join Spino while he is in between hunts and rewriting his poorly written notes.