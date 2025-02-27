The powerful leader of angels and supreme primarch Sandalphon is now on the Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising roster as part of the Version 2.00 update. His addition comes with a premium avatar and badge, an apprentice weapon cut out and various studio poses and expressions. You can also get a bonus item for the Granblue Fantasy mobile game if you purchase the character through either the PS4 or PS5.

Sandalphon is a sword user in Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising.

Sandalphon Brings the Fight

Voiced by Howard Wang (Octopath Traveler II, Unicorn Overlord) or Kenichi Suzumara (Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Fire Emblem: Engage), depending on the language you choose, Sandalphon is a sword-user that uses powerful primal beast abilities against his foes. He is available for purchase separately for $7.99 but is also part of the second character pass, which also includes the following:

Galleon: Spring 2025

Wilnas: Summer 2025

Meg: Fall 2025

Ilsa: Early 2026

The Deluxe Character Pass is probably what you want for this set as it includes access to all five of the characters, in addition to five color variations and three weapon skins. You'll also get the Premium Avatar for each DLC fighter, the Canaan Shrine stage (which was just added in the V2.00 update), and Sandalphon (Dark).

Pop Team Joins Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

New DLC has been added to Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising as part of the V2.00 update. Popuko and Pipimi from Pop Team Epic can now be used as Premium Avatars. They can also be used for "colorful commentary" on your matches and other in-game events, according to the press release. You can use specific profile badges that are themed to these characters as well. They are now $5.99 to purchase but be aware that they can't be used in the Free version of Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising.