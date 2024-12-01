Satisfactory is a massive exploration and building game meant to consume your time for hours on end, so it’s no surprise that you may experience rough patches when getting started. Once you iron out all the kinks, you can fall into a comfortable rhythm before you know it.

But if you have any concerns about starting your game, don't be afraid to rely on some tips . In hindsight, these tricks would have made the beginning much easier to navigate.

The tips below aren't ranked in any order. They simply offer some advice that can potentially aid beginners. Of course, the best tip is to play at your own pace. You'll want to discover how the game works and enjoy yourself above all else.

8 Helpful Vines

Don’t Ignore the Covered Rocks

When you’re out exploring, you’re bound to find the need to gain higher ground. This is especially true if you’re in a combat situation you don’t see yourself winning. In this case, keep an eye out for the rocks covered in vines.

They may just look like environmental decorations, but they’re more than useful. You can easily climb these vines, getting out of harm's way or simply gaining the higher ground to better search.

7 Use Your Friends

Teamwork Never Fails

One of the more fun aspects of Satisfactory is the co-op mechanism . You can promptly jump into your friends’ games or have a couple of them join you. This isn’t just a way to mess around as the co-op feature can greatly help improve your factories.

You all can gather resources together. If you’re low on supplies, having a friendly face can help make the collection process faster. You can even split building tasks to complete a new construction quickly. It’s something to take advantage of whenever you can.

6 Explore More Often Than Not

Don’t Be Afraid to Go Far

When you first start your Satisfactory game, it’s tempting to stick to a bubble. You don’t have much in terms of resources, combat is unfamiliar and you want to play it safe. That’s understandable, but you won’t find anything if you don’t go further out.

Don’t wait. You want to scout as far out as possible as much of the heavier-hitting resources like Uranium are hanging out further away from the map. Scouting as much of the area as possible in the beginning will make venturing out to find them much easier.

5 Utilize Foundations

A Clean and Easy Building

Foundations are perfect when it comes to lining everything up neatly and connecting multiple factories to each other. You’ll want to use either 2m or 4m as these work best at snapping to the grid. To snap the foundation to the World Grid, simply hold CTRL.

For an even faster building process, you can always use blueprints. Take a 4x4 blueprint and use that to snap your foundation in a matter of seconds so you can move on to the rest of your factory.

4 Do More Manual Crafting

Increase Your Crafting Speed

Crafting is a vital feature , so it stands to reason you’ll need a way to make it more efficient. The best Satisfactory tip you can learn is to focus on manually crafting what you need. Don’t worry: you’ll automate everything in the later stages. For now, focus on hand-crafting while using the right key to speed things up.

Simply click what you need and then hold either the “enter” key or the space bar. As long as you hold one of them, the item will continually craft. Fast, efficient and a great way to propel yourself through the early stages.

3 Make Good Use of Storage

Save Time Searching For Lost Items

Nine times out of ten, you'll die venturing out in Satisfactory. The creatures living in the world are anything but friendly, and when you’re unfamiliar with the terrain and combat, there’s a strong chance you won’t win the battle. When you die, everything in your inventory is loaded into a crate where you fell.

Now, that seems fine, right? But that means you have to return to the area and retrieve the crate to get your items back. Who wants to waste time doing that, especially in the beginning? To counter that, remember to store anything you don’t need before going out to explore.

2 Rewiring Isn’t Always Needed

No Need to Feel Overwhelmed

One thing that wasn’t immediately clear in Satisfactory is that you don’t need to rewire power lines or conveyor belts. Concerning power lines, you can simply use power poles to split them rather than disconnecting and rewiring.

As for conveyor belts, you’ll eventually want to upgrade them. Instead of breaking them down, you can upgrade the line altogether. Just select your belt tier, highlight the entire belt you want to upgrade, and from there, build it. The entire highlighted line should upgrade without the need for rewiring.

1 Build More, Plan Less

Don’t Overwhelm Yourself

It may seem alarming when constructing your factory while also thinking about the future things your building will need. Some people prefer to space things out because of that, leaving room for this item or that item, but that can take up quite a bit of time and even take the fun out of the early learning stages.

Instead of planning, just build. Focus more on meeting those Tier milestones rather than planning a future layout. There’s a 99% chance you’ll dismantle things anyway. The early Tiers are for learning, so take advantage and focus on tightening up your factory layout later.

