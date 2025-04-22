Elden Ring Nightreign is a From Software game unlike any other. The co-op focused title switches up the traditional formula in numerous ways. The most obvious is the structure of the game moving away from the exploration of a connected world and towards more of an extraction or battle royale title. Players now drop into Limveld, loot, battle enemies, face down bosses and try to survive long enough to take on the Nightlord.

It's a dramatic shift from Dark Souls, Bloodborne and Elden Ring. It’s not the only shift from the traditional formula From Software fans will notice, though. Traditionally at the start of a From Software game, players can customize their character and select their classes. That's no longer the case in Elden Ring Nightreign.

Welcome Nightfarers

In Elden Ring Nightreign, you’ll select from a list of pre-defined heroes known as Nightfarers. Each possesses their own abilities and distinct flair. Alone, a Nightfarer is formidable, but, when working together they can create powerful synergies. Part of Nightreign’s gameplay loop is experimenting with the Nightfarers to find the combination that works best for you and your party.

A typical play session involves you choosing your Nightfarer, dropping into Limveld, looting, surviving and collecting Sites of Grace to level up and enhance your character. As you become stronger, you’ll be able to survive longer, defeat more bosses and eventually face off against the Nightlord.

Bring back my Nightfarers

At launch, Elden Ring Nightreign will feature eight Nightfarers. As of publication, however, From Software has only revealed five of them. We expect the final three to be revealed in the coming weeks. The confirmed Nightfarers are:

Wylder – A well-balanced character that’s perfect for those new to From Software titles. His abilities are Claw Shot (grappling claw) and Onslaught Strike, a powerful single attack that causes an explosion

Guardian – A highly defensive character capable of flying. His abilities include Whirlwind (swing a grappling claw to draw foes in or move swiftly) and Wings of Salvation (leap up and dive down)

Duchess – A swift and dexterous character that excels at evasion. Her abilities include Restage (summon an illusory replay of recent actions that surround and damage foes) and Finale (obscure yourself and allies)

Recluse – A powerful sorceress versed in cursed magic. Her abilities include Magic Cocktail (collects affinity residues to fire an exploding magic cocktail) and Soulblood Song (brands nearby foes with blood sigils)

Ironeye – An archer with pinpoint accuracy when firing from afar. His abilities include Marking (cut a foe with a dagger to create a temporary weak point) and Single Shot (a powerful arrow that ignores enemy’s defenses)

Be sure to stay tuned to Hardcore Gamer to see who the final three Nightfarers are. We suspect From Software and Bandai Namco Entertainment will announce them over the coming weeks as we barrel towards the game's launch.

Elden Ring Nightreign launches May 30 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One.